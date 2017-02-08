Peter helps Lily into a van. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 5 — They have been friends given childhood though Peter Teoh and Lily Looi are also partners in a try that is tighten to their heart: a outpost use for a wheelchair-bound.

They themselves are also physically infirm as Looi is wheelchair-bound while Teoh walks with a conspicuous baggy due to intelligent palsy.

But what creates a Amazing Van use opposite from other identical outpost services is that they are doing it though a support of any organisation.

Teoh bought a van, versed with a special betterment resource for wheelchairs, 5 years ago from Cheshire Home, a home and training centre for a disabled, to start a transport service.

Today, a outpost is 13 years aged and breaks down frequently due to wear and rip so he and Looi have had to drop into their assets to account a use during times.

The dual partners are actively seeking sponsorship to get a new outpost to reinstate a aged one so that they can continue their use for that they assign minimal fees.

Here, Looi talks about a use on interest of Teoh as he has problem vocalization due to his condition.

In Looi’s possess words:

We are really aged friends. We met during Cheshire Home when small. we hoop phone calls for bookings while he drives. Sometimes if it’s new customers, we will follow along on a trips. After so many years, we can know what he says many of a time.

Peter had always dreamt of assisting wheelchair-bound people given he beheld how tough it was for them to transport from one place to another. He sells handphone accessories during a Lorong Kulit flea marketplace for a vital for many years and as we can see, he couldn’t speak clearly and it was really tough for him to promulgate with customers. He attempted looking for friends to assistance him sell a accessories until one good crony concluded to do it for him.

So he approached Cheshire Home to buy a aged outpost from a organization and took out a loan to compensate for it in RM600 monthly instalments. He is not rich, we am not rich, though any month he has to compensate for a instalments on tip of upkeep costs, correct costs and petrol to keep a use going. We feel really bad if we have to leave a studious in a surge due to a outpost violation down nonetheless again.

In new years, a outpost has been giving us a lot of problems. It breaks down any once in a while, infrequently twice a month and any time it breaks down, it means we have to leave a passengers in a lurch, it means we won’t be means to work for a few days and it also means forking out a possess income to compensate for a repairs. Sometimes given we don’t wish to means a passengers to skip their sanatorium appointments or hospital appointments, we ask a crony who drives a outpost to help.

We are not doing this to get a lot of money. We are doing this for a disabled. It is really untimely for them to travel. Last time, there were no infirm accessible buses though now Rapid Penang has it. But this means they will have to go to a train mount to wait for a Rapid Penang train and a mount could be distant from their homes. Rapid also has a infirm outpost use now so it is good. There are dual other NGOs using OKU outpost services too. The problem is that they are usually accessible during bureau hours. Sometimes, they wish to go selling or indispensable to go buy some groceries in a dusk and this is where we come in.

We don’t assign many for a service… about RM35 for a turn outing between their home and a destination. Again, a fees count on a distance. If it’s to Butterworth, we assign some-more given it’s further. That’s another thing, we can take a passengers over to a mainland, even to other states if we are means to do so. The other outpost services can’t do it. We’ve taken passengers to Perak, Kuala Lumpur and even to Haadyai. We took a event to have a brief holiday ourselves when we went to Haadyai. We have friends on wheelchair that we take around too so infrequently we can organize trips together. The outpost can take adult to 4 wheelchairs during one time so we can take trips and brief holidays together.

You know, a cost of a new outpost propitious with a lift comes to about RM150,000. We are not looking during a lush outpost though a same model, Toyota Hi Ace, vast adequate to fit in wheelchairs and to fit in a lift. The outpost is not a costly part, a many costly partial is a lift. It is costly and we need it to lift adult a wheelchairs into a van. The lift is costly to say too.

Once, a lift in a outpost pennyless down. There are no shops here that can correct it so we have to expostulate all a approach down to KL to have it repaired. One whole week we couldn’t work. We have to expostulate down, book hotel to stay there and wait for it to be repaired. That whole week is gone, no income and nonetheless we have to compensate hundreds or thousands for a repairs. Last year, we remade it for RM2,600.

If we get a new van, we will still keep a aged van. Peter has a friend, an aged uncle, who’s peaceful to assistance expostulate one of a vans. So we can have dual vans going out during a same time to take some-more passengers. Then we also don’t have to worry about a outpost violation down and withdrawal a passengers though transportation. You know, once, when we were dropping off a passenger, a outpost pennyless down during night nearby Queensbay Mall. Luckily a automechanic told us if a van’s engine was to die suddenly, we have to keep starting and inundate a engine to restart it. So Peter attempted this a few times and luckily a engine restarted and we are means to send a newcomer behind and get behind safely.

This is what happens when we can't means to correct a outpost all a time. The carburettor was inadequate and given we could not means to reinstate it with a genuine part, a automechanic found a cheaper partial to reinstate it. He told us we need to reinstate it with a strange partial as shortly as we can means it. For now, we can still use a outpost so we will see how first. You see, we are not like a other NGOs. They get donations and funding. We don’t get anything. we support myself from my Socso given we can't work due to bone spurs and Peter luckily still has income from a handphone accessories case his crony is using for him. If we count on this outpost service, we will both starve to death. We don’t wish donations, we only wish sponsors for a correct outpost so that we don’t let a passengers down.

