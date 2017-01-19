Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — we initial met Shamaine Othman when she was a budding singer in 2010’s entertainment prolongation of Serangan Zombi Pertama Di Malaysia, and it was usually good that we held adult with her this week, usually days after a recover of eccentric brief film KL24: Zombies.

Shamaine, 33, is one of a film’s 3 directors; another plume in her top given she quit her pursuit in open family 4 years ago to concentration on essay and directing.

She has been concerned in a offbeat comedy unit Projek Disko Baldi as good as 2014’s Cuak, a collaborative film on marriage jitters.

Shamaine has also done her name as one of a few women in a internal stand-up comedy scene, sexing adult a entertainment alongside luminary Joanne Kam in a low-pitched In Your Face and Kam’s signature uncover Super Kam.

Speaking to Malay Mail Online, Shamaine certified that her incursion into a attention was usually healthy after flourishing adult literally on a set with her father Othman Hafsham, a award-winning film and TV executive obliged for memorable 80s gems such as Mekanik, Adik Manja, Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu and 2+1.

In a new year, Shamaine will not usually lapse for another installment of Super Kam, though hopes to revitalise her father’s prolongation residence Cinematic for a internet era.

In her possess words:

I never saw myself as a writer. Since little, we wanted to be an actress.

During propagandize holidays, we wanted to work during TGV Cinemas. But my father would contend “no, we work for me”. So, from teenagers we started apropos building manager, infrequently we do smoothness for his TV shoots. I’ve worked in his office: we was his secretary, personal assistant. we did accounts, that was a bad thought given we was so bad during maths.

[The enterprise to act] came given we was in school. It was usually my life lah. Every weekend we would go to a studio to see him fire Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu. You’re around that each week, and my father used to fire in a house. So when we see it all around you, all a time, it’s a usually universe we know and we wish to do it.

I went to Akademi Seni Kebangsaan (now Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan) for dual years. Which was unequivocally awesome. we was a bit distressed during first, though we got there and we schooled things like, we did mak yong, wayang kulit. Those were things that not everybody knows. That, we felt unequivocally blessed.

I don’t consider we will be here though a Short+Sweet Festival … It’s always hard, for those who have worked in entertainment and go abroad to study, to come behind usually to get behind into a entertainment is utterly tough … they don’t remember you. It’s always, we have to sell yourself.

People contend Disko Baldi was pelik (weird). But some layan (dig it). It’s not big, though there’s a marketplace for people who layan those kind of humour, not a Maharaja Lawak kind of humour… It’s equivocal pointless and zany.

[My material] is very, really risqué. Very racy, really adult… With other things that we do, we feel that stand-up is a usually thing we do that is truly me, there’s no censorship… we am a risque girl. we feel it’s excellent to be racy. Just don’t kill people. As prolonged as we don’t kill people, you’re good. *laughs*

Women have to work additional tough to get your voice heard. Just to get your opinion heard… It gets a bit overpowering to speak about it… Just do your work well, and maybe solemnly they will take women seriously. Just infer your value with a work we do.

I make a unwavering bid to pull a envelope, though though wanting to piss people off. That way, we find a lot of my things a bit balanced… When we do things we don’t wish it to be one-sided.

I realize with TV you’ve got to have a certain demeanour to be on TV. we sedar diri sikit lah (am wakeful of myself). we know I’m no Anzalna. Which is fine. When it comes to acting, we will still do theatre. And my possess telemovies.

Comments

comments