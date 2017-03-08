Hamzah pronounced that Malaysia’s sugarine prices are comparatively reduce than other South East Asian countries. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 5 — The open should stop voicing disastrous views on a new sugarine cost travel of boost of 11 sen per kilogramme, apportion Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin has said.

Hamzah pronounced a method had before to a cost travel deliberate several factors, including a boost of wholesalers and retailers, ride costs and other expenses, as good as either a 11 sen travel would means an boost in a prices of other goods.

“In a calculations, a 11 sen boost in sugarine cost is not a large deal, and should not turn an issue, since everybody won’t be regulating 1kg of sugarine in a month,” a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism apportion was quoted observant yesterday by internal daily Sin Chew Daily

He addded that Malaysia’s sugarine prices are comparatively reduce than other South East Asian countries such as Thailand, where it is labelled during RM3 per kg.

“This shows that a supervision would set a associated cost during a many reasonable levels when regulating prices for goods,” he said.

On Thursday, a method announced that a new cost of counterfeit granulated white sugarine from Mar 1 onwards is RM2.95 per kg, adult from a prior RM2.84 per kg.

The method attributed a cost travel to a boost in tellurian prices of tender sugar, though pronounced a supervision is still determining a cost to keep it to a really smallest in comparison to prices in other countries.

The method pronounced a final rider of a sugarine cost was on Oct 25, 2013.

