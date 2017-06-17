Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

13 UNPM students authorised to resume studies expelled on justice bond, not charged says Idris

By   /  June 17, 2017  /  Comments Off on 13 UNPM students authorised to resume studies expelled on justice bond, not charged says Idris

    Print       Email

Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia students lift a box containing a stays of cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain during his wake in Johor Baru Jun 2, 2017. Bernama picUniversiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia students lift a box containing a stays of cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain during his wake in Johor Baru Jun 2, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 17 —   The 13 Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) students in tie with a bullying box who were authorised to resume their studies, were expelled on justice bond and not subjected to any assign by a authorities. 

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh pronounced there was some difficulty among a open per a matter since there were dual groups of students that he had mentioned previously. 

“They are a students that we mentioned  before who were authorised to resume their studies as motionless by UPNM.

“Theses students will be given conversing and psychosocial support by UPNM,” he pronounced in a matter today. 

Meanwhile,  another organisation of 13 UPNM students have been charged underneath a Penal Code and they have been authorised bail  by a justice  while watchful for a trial.

 “These students have been dangling from their studies and UPNM is  the estimate of endeavour a cessation procedures,” he said.

He pronounced a method noticed a emanate severely and would always concur with a authorities. 

The box involves  UPNM student navy cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain who died after being tortured by some colleagues over purported burglary of a laptop. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 6 hours ago on June 17, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 17, 2017 @ 11:23 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

200 PPBM Melaka members quit celebration to join Umno

Read More →