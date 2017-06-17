Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia students lift a box containing a stays of cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain during his wake in Johor Baru Jun 2, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 17 — The 13 Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) students in tie with a bullying box who were authorised to resume their studies, were expelled on justice bond and not subjected to any assign by a authorities.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh pronounced there was some difficulty among a open per a matter since there were dual groups of students that he had mentioned previously.

“They are a students that we mentioned before who were authorised to resume their studies as motionless by UPNM.

“Theses students will be given conversing and psychosocial support by UPNM,” he pronounced in a matter today.

Meanwhile, another organisation of 13 UPNM students have been charged underneath a Penal Code and they have been authorised bail by a justice while watchful for a trial.

“These students have been dangling from their studies and UPNM is the estimate of endeavour a cessation procedures,” he said.

He pronounced a method noticed a emanate severely and would always concur with a authorities.

The box involves UPNM student navy cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain who died after being tortured by some colleagues over purported burglary of a laptop. — Bernama

