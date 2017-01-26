MIRI, Jan 26 — Fourteen primary schools in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri were sealed currently due to a floods in Sarawak.

Sarawak Disaster Management Commitee secretariat from a Civil Defence Force Major Ismail Mahedin pronounced a propagandize closure concerned 1,232 students.

They are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Balai, SK Kuala Sigu, SK Genaan, SK Bukit Mawang, SK Kuala Binyo, SK Long Sobeng, SK Kuala Bok, SK Long Luyang, SK Ulu Segan, SK Sg Anak, SK St Dunstan, SK St Swithun, SK Long Jegan and SK Long Teran Kanan.

However, no one has been evacuated. — Bernama

