TAPAH, Jan 28 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has released 16,500 summonses to erring motorists during a initial 5 days of a ongoing Chinese New Year coercion operation.

During a operation from final Sunday to Wednesday, a dialect checked 40,000 vehicles, holding movement opposite 13,000 drivers for several offences.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron pronounced a many common offences were not carrying current pushing licences and highway tax.

“About 4,000 drivers did not have current pushing licences, while another 3,700 did not possess a current highway tax,” he told reporters during a Tapah Rest and Recreation stop after conducting an aerial investigation of a trade situation.

The dialect also released 100 summonses to drivers misusing a puncture lane. Another 347 drivers were held not wearing their seatbelts while 250 were given tickets for violence trade lights.

A sum of 158 drivers were held regulating their mobile phones while driving, and 262 were summoned for overtaking offences.

Nadzri pronounced 7 reserve cameras had been placed on highways national and that 1,074 photos had been taken so far.

“Thanks to a cameras, we have released 964 summonses. We have put adult notices warning motorists of a cameras, though they still insist on speeding,” he said.

“For now, a cameras will usually be set adult for a generation of a operation, though we will investigate their efficacy and see if they can be commissioned permanently.”

On a injustice of puncture lanes, Nadzri pronounced a dialect was regulating 3 approaches to locate offenders, including continual patrols by RTD coercion officers.

“We will also be monitoring open complaints with trustworthy images and footage from PLUS cameras on the highway,” he said.

“This is designed to boost a notice among motorists they are being watched, that will force them to expostulate some-more delicately and belong to trade rules.”

Nadzri also pronounced clandestine RTD officials had acted as passengers in 308 demonstrate buses and and requisitioned drivers for a series of offences.

He pronounced they rescued 13 incidents of drivers regulating their mobile phones while driving, 7 hogging a right lane, and 4 associated to motorist behaviour.

“Our personnel, who were placed during 77 terminals and train depots, checked 4,621 buses. Fourty 5 buses unsuccessful tyre inspections and 11 unsuccessful stop inspections,” he said.

“Another 50 unsuccessful technical and light inspections while 5 buses did not have a second driver. Of a buses checked, 4,515 upheld a inspections.”

PLUS Malaysia Berhad arch executive officer Datuk Azman Ismail pronounced 1.7 million vehicles had used a nation’s highways yesterday, compared to 1.4 million on normal days.

“However, we design a overload will palliate starting currently (Saturday). The trade was heaviest on Thursday and Friday,” he said.

On a apart issue, Nadzri welcomed a Transport Ministry’s support to a call to examination a law that allows 16-year-olds to request for licences for high-powered motorcycles.

Commenting on Malay Mail’s news this week, he pronounced a dialect would continue to investigate a matter for now, though combined a wheels would be set in suit as shortly as possible.

“One of a ideas is to lift a age limit. However, we could also make it mandatory for B full looseness field of a certain age to already reason a B2 looseness for dual years,” Nadzri said.

“We are deliberating a matter with a Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research and will act as shortly as possible,” he said.

A B full looseness allows a hilt to float a motorcycle with a ability of 250cc and above while a B2 looseness hilt can usually float motorcycles underneath 250cc.

Comments

comments