ALOR GAJAH, Jun 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) saw 200 of a members in Melaka observant “sayonara” to a celebration today.

The fledgling party’s former coordinator for a Youth wing in Melaka, Mohd Hazif Iskandar Mohd Jamil, 32, pronounced he and a other members took a preference to quit and be with Umno and a Barisan Nasional since they saw PPBM was “going nowhere”.

“We are doing this willingly and not pressured by anyone since we wish to join behind a genuine onslaught after roughly a year of going opposite a tide,” he told reporters after attending a Ramadan duty organized by Masjid Tanah Umno here.

Mohd Hazif pronounced that they elite Umno since it championed a people’s welfare.

He combined that PPBM leaders did not worry about a gratification of a members and were only meddlesome in regulating them, generally a youths, for their possess ends.

Meanwhile, Umno executive secretary Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh, who is also Masjid Tanah Umno head, pronounced they done a right preference and urged other PPBM members to also leave a “sinking ship”. — Bernama

