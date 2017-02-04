Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya says a supervision will be upgrading all 2,000 farming clinics in a country. — Picture by KE OoiMUAR, Feb 1 ― The supervision will be upgrading all 2,000 farming clinics in a nation to Type-7 health clinics in stages, pronounced Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

He pronounced this was to capacitate farming people to get entrance to improved ouptient services as now farming clinics could usually yield midwifery services.

“However, this will take some time since of a costs concerned and land merger matters,” he told reporters after visiting inundate victims here today.

He combined that with a upgrade, farming people would not need to go distant for outpatient services as a alloy would be available. ― Bernama

