The categorical highway during Kampung Sungai Lembing is partially shop-worn due to complicated rains in Kuantan, Jan 25, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 26 — Floods have forced a closure of stretches of 23 sovereign and state roads in Pahang to all trade and 7 others to light vehicles, according to a Civil Defence Force.

Pahang Malaysia Civil Defence Force executive Zainal Yusoff pronounced that formed on reports perceived by a state Public Works Department, a many series of influenced roads were in a Lipis district.

“In Lipis, stretches of 7 roads are sealed to all trade while dual others are sealed to light vehicles.

“Route 1330-Section 3.9 Jalan Kerambit-Limau Purut-Mela, Section 4.7 Jalan Bukit Kota-Aur Gading, Section 0.7 Jalan Bukit Betong-Kg Kepong, Route FT234-Section 27.5 Jalan Lipis-Jerantut.

“Section 34 and 38 Jalan Lipis-Jerantut and Section 58.0 Lipis-Jerantut are sealed to all trade while Route 1330-Section 7.8 Jalan Sg Koyan-Kuala Medang and Section 7.8 Sg Koyan-Kuala Medang are sealed to light vehicles,” he said.

In Maran, 8 roads are sealed to all vehicles, namely Route C135 Section 3.1 Jalan Kg Ulu Luit, Section 4.9 Jalan Kg Ulu Luit, Route C133 Section 0.1 Jalan Serengkam, Route C100 Section 0.0 Jalan Kuala Wau Kertau, Section 6.3 Jalan Serengkam, Route FT064 Section 121.0 Jalan Jerantut-Maran, Section 125.0 Jalan Jerantut-Maran and Section 126.7 Jalan Jerantut-Maran.

Four roads in Jerantut are affected, 3 of that are sealed to all traffic. These are Route FT1521 Section 18.0 Jalan Kota Gelanggi, Route FT1508 Section 0.5 and 1.4 Jalan Padang Piol-Sg Retang. Route FT1251 Section 7.8 Jalan Link Kota Gelanggi 3 is sealed to light vehicles.

Four roads in Kuantan are affected, of that 3 are sealed to all vehicles, namely Route FT231 Sections 21.0, 29.0 and 35 Jalan Sg Lembing.

Section 16.0 Jalan Sg Lembing is sealed to light vehicles.

In Bera, dual roads are sealed to all vehicles, namely Route C008 Section 25.0 during Maran district range and Route C118 Section 13.8 Jalan Kemayan-Tembangau.

Two roads in Pekan are sealed to light vehicles, namely Route FT003 Section 262.0 Jalan Kuantan-Endau and Section 262.0 Jalan Kuantan-Endau while in Temerloh, one highway is sealed to light vehicles — Route C141 Section 1.2 Jalan Paya Luas Perlok. — Bernama

