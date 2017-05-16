The means of a glow and a sum volume of waste are still being investigated. — Reuters picKUANTAN, May 12 — More than 28,000 chicks were charred in a glow during a plantation in Kampung Rimbun, Maran this morning.

Maran Fire and Rescue Station conduct Shamsul Affendy Sulaiman pronounced a hire perceived a call during 4.07am before rushing to a plcae with 3 glow engines and 11 firemen.

“Upon reaching a scene, a glow was found to have razed roughly a whole 16,000 sq ft enclosing holding some-more than 28,000 chicks.

“However, a discerning movement of firefighters in determining a glow from swelling to other coops, saved some-more than 20,000 chicks,” he pronounced when contacted here today.

According to him, a duck feed store and a workers’ buliding were also partially shop-worn in a glow while 3 workers sleeping in a hovel were not hurt.

He pronounced a means of glow and a sum volume of waste were still being investigated. — Bernama

