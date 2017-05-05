30 PPBM members in Dungun quit party

DUNGUN, Apr 30 — Some 30 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members in Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah nearby Bukit Besi here, including Dungun PPBM Information Bureau Committee member Azmi Mohammad have announced quitting a celebration and rejoining Umno.

They finished a preference after realising PPBM could not quarrel for a causes of a Malays as was finished by Umno all this while.

They announced their preference to quit a celebration during a “Selamat Tinggal PPBM- Sirih Pulang ke Gagang, Umno Dulu, Kini dan Selamanya” programme here final night. Also benefaction was Dungun Umno multiplication conduct Datuk Din Adam.

Azmi pronounced another 20 to 30 Dungun PPBM members are approaching to quit a celebration in a nearby future.

Din hoped their movement would remonstrate a others that no other celebration solely Umno was frank in fighting for a Malay competition and sacrament over a years. — Bernama

