Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

3,344 inundate victims during 24 depletion centres Kelantan this morning

By   /  January 27, 2017  /  Comments Off on 3,344 inundate victims during 24 depletion centres Kelantan this morning

    Print       Email

KOTA BARU, Jan 24 — The series of inundate victims in Kelantan showed a slight boost as during 8am compared to 3,325, final night.

They are easeful during 24 depletion centres in Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai.

The Social Welfare Department by a application, infobanjir, pronounced 2,573 people from 712 families are staying during 10 centres in Pasir Puteh and 570 (202 families), in 9 centres in Pasir Mas.

Another 157 people (54 families) are staying during 3 centres in Kota Bharu while 44 (10 families), during dual centres in Kuala Krai.

According to state supervision portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is during 9.64 metres compared to 9.83m final night, surpassing a 9.00m risk level. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 22 mins ago on January 27, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 27, 2017 @ 10:20 am
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Ex-Miss Malaysia gets UK divorce from tycoon, allotment to be decided

Read More →