KOTA BARU, Jan 24 — The series of inundate victims in Kelantan showed a slight boost as during 8am compared to 3,325, final night.

They are easeful during 24 depletion centres in Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai.

The Social Welfare Department by a application, infobanjir, pronounced 2,573 people from 712 families are staying during 10 centres in Pasir Puteh and 570 (202 families), in 9 centres in Pasir Mas.

Another 157 people (54 families) are staying during 3 centres in Kota Bharu while 44 (10 families), during dual centres in Kuala Krai.

According to state supervision portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is during 9.64 metres compared to 9.83m final night, surpassing a 9.00m risk level. — Bernama

Comments

comments