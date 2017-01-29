People wading by inundate waters in Rantau Panjang. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 27 — The inundate conditions in Kelantan has not altered most with 360 people still during 11 depletion centres as during 8am currently from 343 people final night.

The inundate victims are from a Kuala Krai, Gua Musang, Pasir Puteh and Tanah Merah districts.

According to a Social Welfare Department’s infobanjir application, 239 people (59 families) are during 7 depletion centres in Kuala Krai, Gua Musang (78 people from 19 families during dual centres), 25 victims (five families) during a centre in Pasir Puteh and 18 people (four families) are during a centre in Tanah Merah.

Meanwhile, a portal ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, settled that a H2O turn in Sungai Kelantan during a Krai Steps in Kuala Krai had forsaken to 25.30 metres, from 25.67 metres final night, though it is still above a risk turn of 25 metres.

The H2O turn in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang, increasing somewhat to 9.42 metres from 9.22 metres final night. The risk turn is 9 metres. — Bernama

