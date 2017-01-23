JOHOR BARU, Jan 15 — Forty bootleg immigrants, believed to be returning to their countries of start were discovered by a sea military when a vessel they were in, capsized in a waters off Punggai, Sungai Rengit nearby Kota Tinggi yesterday.

They comprised 37 Indonesians and 3 Bangladeshis, aged between 20 and 50.

Region 2 Marine Police Commander ACP Paul Khiu Khon Chiang pronounced in a 9.30pm incident, a vessel capsized during an try to conflict detain by a sea police.

“When a unit vessel attempted to proceed a vessel, it speed divided before a vessel was sloping over by a outrageous wave, causing all passengers to be thrown overboard.

“Three of them postulated injuries before all were discovered by a sea police,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

The harmed were sent to a Sultan Ismail Hospital and Kota Tinggi Hospital while a rest were taken to a Pengerang military hire to promote investigations. — Bernama

