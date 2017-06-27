Loading...
43 evacuated as peep floods strike Batu Pahat

Ayub pronounced all a victims from Kampung Sungai Kluang, Rengit, Batu Pahat were placed during a Kampung Parit Jalai proxy service centre. Malay Mail picAyub pronounced all a victims from Kampung Sungai Kluang, Rengit, Batu Pahat were placed during a Kampung Parit Jalai proxy service centre. ― Malay Mail picJOHOR BAHRU, Jun 26 — A sum of 43 people from 7 families nearby here were evacuated to a proxy service centre after their homes were influenced by peep flood at noon today.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said all a victims from Kampung Sungai Kluang, Rengit, Batu Pahat were placed during a Kampung Parit Jalai temporary service centre.

He pronounced a depletion efforts were jointly conducted by a Civil Defence Force, Village Security and Development Committee, Welfare Department, Irrigation and Drainage Department as good as Fire and Rescue Department.   

“The flood waters of 0.6 metre high are due to superfluous tide waters after a call breaker or dam detonate and correct works are being carried out,” he pronounced in a matter here tonight. — Bernama

