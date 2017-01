Due to a floods in Kelantan, 48 schools will be sealed tomorrow. ― File picKOTA BARU, Jan 3 ― A sum of 15,084 students will not be means to attend propagandize tomorrow as a Kelantan Education Department (JPN) has motionless that 48 schools will be sealed due to floods.

Kelantan JPN in a matter tonight pronounced it concerned schools in Pasir Mas (24), Kuala Krai (9), Tanah Merah (6), Tumpat (5) and Machang (4).

The Pasir Mas schools are SK Kampung Baru, SK Rahmat, SK Gual Tokdeh, SK Rantau Panjang, SK Lubok Stol, SK Sri Rantau Panjang 2, SK Kok Pauh, SK Sri Rantau Panjang 1, SABK Al Falah Siram, SABK Diniah Bongor, SJKC Khay Boon, SMK Rantau Panjang, SMK Tiang Chandi, SK Gual Tinggi, SK Kedai Tanjong, SK Bakong, SK Gual Sitok, SK Gual Periok, SK Batu Jarum, SK Barol Pial, SK Kubang Kuau, SMK Barol Pial, SK Tok Sangkut and SABK Al-Balaghul Mubin.

In Kuala Krai, it involves SK Pemberian, SK Bahagia, SK Ladang Taku, SK Pasir Kelang, SK Kuala Nal, SABK Saadatul Qura, SK Batu Jong, SK Pasir Gajah and SJKT Pasir Gajah.

The 6 schools in Tanah Merah are SMK Ladang Kerilla, SK Ladang Kerilla, SK Sokor, SK Kampung Panjang dan SK Tebing Tinggi and SK Kulim.

In Tumpat, a are SABK Nurul Huda Kajang Sebidang, SK Simpangan, SK Bendang Pak Yong, SK Pulau Beluru and SK Telok Jering.

In Machang, it involves SMK Temangan, SK Temangan, SK Kampung Kerilla and SJKC Chung Hwa.

All a schools are sealed since of floods within a propagandize devalue or roads heading to them.

The propagandize closure also involves 1,528 teachers. ― Bernama

