Azlan pronounced houses underneath a PR1MA plan were among 10,000 houses of several categories betrothed by a supervision for a people. ― Picture around Facebook/Azlan Man ARAU, Apr 23 ― A sum of 5,500 units of 1Malaysia People’s Housing (PR1MA) will be built underneath a 11th Malaysia Plan to accommodate a housing needs of a people in Perlis, Menteri besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man pronounced today.

He pronounced a houses underneath a PR1MA project, as good as 4 others that had been authorized by a state government, were among 10,000 houses of several categories betrothed by a supervision for a people.

The houses comprised affordable homes, middle and low cost houses, he added.

“Several new high cost housing projects in Kangar will be launched soon,” he told a media discussion after a launch of a Phase Two of a Saujana Idaman housing plan during Kubang Gajah here today.

He pronounced a latest PR1MA plan in Kuala Perlis, involving 1,100 units had started, while a ones in Jejawi, Kangar (870 units); Kubang Gajah (507 units) and Padang Siding (more than 2,000 units) would start soon.

Azlan pronounced a initial PR1MA plan in a state, during Padang Siding, involving 230 units during next RM300,000 per unit, perceived enlivening response and all a units had been sold.

On a Saujana Idaman project, Azlan pronounced it concerned 4 phases and carried out by Detik Ventures Sdn Bhd.

It involves construction of 1,330 units of houses, including 63 emporium lots, and scheduled to be prepared in three years, he said, adding that a initial phase, comprising 448 houses, including 120 low cost houses costing between RM42,000 and RM68,000m was completed. ― Bernama

