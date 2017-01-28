IPOH, Jan 26 — A sum of 569 people from 176 families are still during 8 inundate depletion centres in 5 districts in Perak as during 8 am today.

According to a Social Welfare Department’s infobanjir, a depletion centres are in a districts of Kinta, Larut Matang and Selama, Manjung, Hilir Perak and Perak Tengah.

Manjung available a top series of inundate victims during 383 people, with 180 of them during Dewan Inderawati, Beruas, and a remaining 203 people during Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

In a district of Larut Matang and Selama, there are 65 evacuees during dual service centres, comprising Dewan Orang Ramai Matang Merbau Sungai Tinggi (24 people) and Surau Padang Serai Dalam (41 people).

In Kinta, 76 people are during Dewan Sikh Settlement Tanjung Tualang, while in Hilir Perak, a 31 inundate victims are during Sekolah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Ara.

In a Hilir Perak district, 4 people were accommodated during a depletion centre during Surau Kampung Talang Belanja Kiri, Parit, and 10 others during Surau Nurul Jannah, Parit 6, Layang-Layang Kiri, Parit. — Bernama

Comments

comments