Datuk Chew Mei Fun pronounced 57,519 cases of assault opposite women have been reported given 2010. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 26 — A sum of 57,519 cases of assault opposite women were reported from 2010 until Mar 2017 according to military statistics.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Chew Mei Fun pronounced a series comprised domestic assault cases and rapist cases underneath a Penal Code involving women as victims such as cases of molestation, incest, rape and assumed offences.

“A sum of 23,212 cases (40 per cent) are domestic assault cases involving women as victims while 28,365 cases of child abuse were reported to a Welfare Department from 2010 to 2016,” she told a Dewan Negara sitting here today.

Chew was replying to Senator Engku Naimah Taib on a series of cases relating to assault opposite women as good as cases of abuse and slight of children from 2010 to 2017.

Engku Naimah also wanted to know a efficacy of a Domestic Violence Act 1994 (Act 521) Amendment 2012 in curbing assault opposite women and abuse of children.

Chew pronounced a supervision authorized a initial amendment on a Domestic Act 1994 on Dec 21, 2015 and a coercion on Feb 20, 2013 to enhance a clarification of domestic assault from a earthy aspect covering emotional, mental and psychological abuse, use of intoxicants and substances that caused delusions to victims, including child victims.

Following amendments to a act, all staff endangered in doing domestic assault cases had been given 14 lecture sessions nationwide.

“The briefings are advocacy programmes directed at, among others, to lift bargain and believe on a methods of doing cases including victims of domestic assault to a applicable officials and extend a purpose and shortcoming of applicable agencies doing such cases.

“Our ministry, in partnership with 9 agencies, has also grown a Guidelines for Handling Domestic Violence Cases that settled a purpose and responsibilities of a group concerned,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chew pronounced a Domestic Violence Act 1994 (Act 521) that was combined to yield authorised insurance to victims of domestic assault was not cramped to a mother though also enclosed husbands, former husbands or wives, children and adults who are not able and other family members.

She pronounced a military statistics showed a series of cases reported augmenting any year during 66 per cent or 3,488 cases from 2013 to 5,796 cases in 2016.

“The arise in a series of cases reported is one of a indicators that a village generally accepted and practised their rights as summarized underneath a act.

“It also proves that a turn of open recognition on domestic assault is also increasing,” she said.

Chew said, in an bid to strengthen a Domestic Violence Act 1994, a method had also due that a act is nice to urge existent laws and to say a aptitude to a stream situation. — Bernama

