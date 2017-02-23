Datuk Amar Abang Johari pronounced in some of a polling stations a audience was enlivening between 50 to 59 per cent. — Bernama pic LUNDU, Feb 18 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg pronounced 72 per cent voter audience in a Tanjong Datu state by-election is achievable.

Asked if a audience of 75 per cent set by a Election Commission (EC) could be achieved, Abang Johari pronounced Barisan Nasional (BN)’s aim was between 70 to 75 per cent.

Abang Johari told this to reporters during this revisit to SJK Chung Hua here this morning.

He pronounced a soppy continue this morning was substantially a reason because a audience was a bit slow.

However he pronounced in some of a polling stations a audience was enlivening between 50 to 59 per cent.

He combined that by afternoon it is approaching that a series of electorate would urge as a trend showed that customarily some-more will come to expel their votes in a afternoon, generally among immature voters. — Bernama

