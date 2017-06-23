JOHOR BARU, Jun 19 — A ornithology rancher claims to have racked adult RM1.5 million in waste when his two-storey henhouse in Mukim Tanjung Semberong in Yong Peng was razed in a glow this morning.

Lee Swee Fong, 50, pronounced a occurrence that occurred during 6.45am had broken about 74,000 four-day-old chicks.

“I had checked a stable about 6am this morning and found zero amiss. About 45 mins later, we was alerted of a glow after conference a screams of 4 of my workers,” he pronounced when contacted here today.

He pronounced this was a initial time such an occurrence had occurred after 26 years of being in a field, adding that he was propitious another duck shelter subsequent doorway was unblushing by a blaze.

Meanwhile, Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Department arch Mohd Asroy Mohd Yahaya pronounced a dialect was alerted of a glow during 7.40am.

He pronounced dual glow engines from a Yong Peng and Ayer Hitam glow stations, along with 14 crew arrived during a stage 10 mins later.

“At that point, a two-storey hen residence was engulfed in flames, and a glow was brought underneath control about 8am,” he said. — Bernama

