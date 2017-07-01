Datuk Seri Najib Razak ,Datin Seri Rosmah and Datuk Seti Zaid Hamidi posing for photographs with visitors during a Aidilfitri open chateau hold in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, 25 Jun — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his Cabinet members currently feted about 75,000 visitors during a Aidilfitri open chateau hold in Seri Perdana here.

The open house, that began during 10am and finished during 4pm, was also attended by unfamiliar tourists, with some nearing given 9am.

Najib, dressed in an orangey red Baju Melayu and wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, adorning a complicated Baju Kurung, looked really contented as a integrate greeted and shook hands with visitors during a function.



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak smiles as he welcomes guest during a Hari Raya open chateau in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Guests nearing during a Hari Raya open chateau during Seri Perdana in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May





(From left) Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz with Orang Asli children during a Seri Perdana Hari Raya open chateau Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi welcoming Orang Asli children during Seri Perdana in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May





Cops perform confidence checks on guest attending a Hari Raya open chateau hosted by Prime Minister Najib Razak during his central chateau in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets guest during a Hari Raya open chateau in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor during a cake slicing rite in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor call during a throng as they leave a theatre after a cake slicing rite in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor sing a few Hari Raya songs during a open chateau in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Datuk Seri Najib Razak ,Datin Seri Rosmah and Datuk Seti Zaid Hamidi posing for photographs with visitors during a Aidilfitri open chateau hold in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Earlier Najib pronounced this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri jubilee perceived an strenuous response and described it in dual difference — many and varied.

He pronounced a 2017 Open House was a really suggestive eventuality that was a finish jubilee that exuded extemporaneous merriment.

Despite carrying to horde so many guest during their central residence, Najib and Rosmah untirelessly continued to eulogise any and each guest with comfortable hospitality.

At 3pm Najib and Rosmah were assimilated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in slicing a Aidilfitri cake during a open house.

Guests were also entertained and they applauded when a primary apportion and his mother sang ‘Anak Kampung’, a strain done renouned by Sabah innate singer, Jimmy Palikat.

Today’s prohibited continue did not deter a people, including unfamiliar tourists thronging to a open house, in that a accumulation of internal dishes such as satay, duck soto, ketupat, rendang and other Raya delicacies were served.

Following a hazard of belligerent groups in a country, all visitors to a eventuality were subjected to confidence screening. — Bernama

