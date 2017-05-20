Loading...
Abdul Hadi’s condition improving after heart surgery

May 20, 2017

Ahmad Samsuri pronounced Abdul Hadi told him final night to communicate his regards to everybody who had prayed for his health. Picture by Saw Siow FengAhmad Samsuri pronounced Abdul Hadi told him final night to communicate his regards to everybody who had prayed for his health. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s health has softened after a vicious 24-hour duration following a heart valve deputy medicine during a National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday.

His domestic secretary, Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mohktar pronounced Abdul Hadi told him final night to communicate his regards to everybody who had prayed for his health.

 “This morning…he had started to take soothing food,” he pronounced in a matter today.

Currently, visits are limited to tighten family members only.

The IJN, in a matter yesterday, pronounced a three-hour operation began after anticipating that Abdul Hadi was display augmenting symptoms due to a leaking  heart valve that had influenced his daily activities.  — Bernama

