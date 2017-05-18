ABM dismisses rumours of ransomware attacks on ATM, online banking

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The electronic messages on intrusion of online/Internet banking and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) services, presumably due to ransomware attacks, that have been present around amicable media are not true, pronounced a Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM).

The organisation pronounced member banks that offering online/Internet banking and ATM services have reliable that these services were handling as usual.

“While some ATMs around a nation might knowledge occasional downtime during this period, such unavailability of ATM services were merely due to normal upkeep issues, such as appurtenance replenishment mandate or slight complement management,” it pronounced in a matter today.

ABM pronounced a blurb banking attention noticed cyber confidence matters severely and had always been observant in handling risks relating to a same.

Efforts were invariably done to safeguard that suitable control measures and best practices involving strong check and change mechanisms with timely transaction monitoring were in place, it added. — Bernama

