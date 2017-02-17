Seized brushes suspected to be done with pig bristles are displayed after an investigation during a emporium in Shah Alam on Feb 8, 2017. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Two Malay academics have demanded movement opposite businesses that sell general cosmetic and toiletry products in unfamiliar languages.

Utusan Malaysia reported a academics as observant that unrelenting movement contingency be taken opposite distributors and businesses that destroy to tag or marketplace a products and a essence in Bahasa Malaysia, as compulsory by a law.

“The guideline for offered of unfamiliar products contingency be tightened so producers and traders can’t take advantage,” former Universiti Malaya lecturer, Datuk Nik Safiah Karim, was quoted as saying.

The Malay paper did not quote nor yield a reason as to how businesses have taken advantage over a issue.

Meanwhile, Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka central Datuk Seri Md Salleh Yaapar was quoted observant a marketplace is now flooded with products labelled in unfamiliar languages.

He described it as an insult to a inhabitant language.

He combined that a authorities contingency safeguard a labels and calm sum of all unfamiliar products be translated to Bahasa Malaysia before they are authorised to be sole domestically.

“For instance any product that goes into a Japanese or Saudi Arabian marketplace are compulsory to have a product information in a particular languages,” he said.

The call for movement came amid a racially charged written fight waged by a Malay consumer organisation opposite non-Malay businesses after a news news claimed some Chinese traders were plainly offered paint brushes with pig bristles.

Muslim Consumer Association of Malaysia (PPIM), in a response to a report, suggested a authorities force non-Malay producers to tag any pig-made product with a “pig logo” so as not to upset Muslims.

The news led to a national raid on business premises by a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK).

The pierce drew widespread critique from Chinese groups, including domestic parties from a statute Barisan Nasional coalition.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, however, announced yesterday a hindrance to a raids and pronounced traders would be given one to dual months to tag their products.

