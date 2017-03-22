Lena Hendry arrives during a Magistrate Court in Kuala Lumpur for a preference on a film censorship case, Feb 21, 2017. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 22 ― Activist Lena Hendry was currently penalised RM10,000 for screening a documentary on a Sri Lankan polite fight that was not authorized by a Film Censorship Board.

The was handed down in a magistrate’s justice here by Mohd Rehan Mohd Aris, who final month found a Pusat Komas programme manager guilty of a assign underneath a Film Censorship Act 2002.

Lena had been probable for adult to 3 years’ jail or a excellent not surpassing RM30,000, underneath Section 6(1)(b) of a Film Censorship Act, 2002.

Her lawyer, New Sin Yew, pronounced she will compensate a excellent today, before a 4pm deadline.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments