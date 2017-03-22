Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Activist avoids jail, fined RM10,000 for display unapproved movie

By   /  March 22, 2017  /  Comments Off on Activist avoids jail, fined RM10,000 for display unapproved movie

    Print       Email

Lena Hendry arrives during a Magistrate Court in Kuala Lumpur for a preference on a film censorship case, Feb 21, 2017. Picture by Choo Choy MayLena Hendry arrives during a Magistrate Court in Kuala Lumpur for a preference on a film censorship case, Feb 21, 2017. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 22 ― Activist Lena Hendry was currently penalised RM10,000 for screening a documentary on a Sri Lankan polite fight that was not authorized by a Film Censorship Board.

The was handed down in a magistrate’s justice here by Mohd Rehan Mohd Aris, who final month found a Pusat Komas programme manager guilty of a assign underneath a Film Censorship Act 2002.

Lena had been probable for adult to 3 years’ jail or a excellent not surpassing RM30,000, underneath Section 6(1)(b) of a Film Censorship Act, 2002.

Her lawyer, New Sin Yew, pronounced she will compensate a excellent today, before a 4pm deadline.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 9 hours ago on March 22, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 22, 2017 @ 4:09 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Minister: 25 to 30pc of housemen destroy to finish internships

Read More →