After Federal Court victory, Kassim Ahmad wants Shariah charges dropped

Kassim’s lawyers urged a Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to advise a withdrawal of Shariah charges opposite a 83-year-old Muslim academic. — File pic KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 13 — Octogenerian Muslim egghead Kassim Ahmad is now seeking for a Shariah charges opposite him to be dropped, given a Federal Court has already deserted an interest bid by his Shariah prosecutors.

In a minute antiquated Mar 10 and sighted by Malay Mail Online, Kassim’s lawyers urged a Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to advise a withdrawal of Shariah charges opposite a 83-year-old Muslim educational in light of a Federal Court’s statute final Tuesday.

“Therefore, greatfully advise a Minister and a Jawi executive to immediately indoctrinate a Chief Sharie Prosecutor to take all compulsory stairs to redress all charges during a Shariah probity opposite a client, lapse a bail income and to recover all bailors,” review a minute sealed by Kassim’s lawyers Rosli Dahlan and Muhammad Faizal Faiz Mohd Hasani.

Jawi refers to a Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department. Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom is a apportion in assign of Islamic affairs.

In a same letter, a lawyers for Kassim — who will be branch 84 this Sep — also asked a AGC to advise those whom it is representing to immediately compensate a authorised costs of RM20,000 in suitability with a Federal Court’s Mar 7 order, as good as another RM20,000 in authorised costs as systematic by a Court of Appeal on Dec 21, 2015.

Noting that they had formerly sent dual letters antiquated Jun 16, 2016 and Feb 23, 2017 to ask remuneration over a RM20,000 sum systematic by a Court of Appeal, Kassim’s lawyers pronounced remuneration has nonetheless to be made.

Kassim’s lawyers pronounced a AGC should respond within 7 days from a date of a Mar 10 minute to contend that all their requests will be complied with and to give presentation if it compulsory some-more time to comply, adding that those sued by Kassim would differently face a risk of disregard of probity proceedings.

“Please take note if we do not accept any certain response to all a requests as listed in divide 3 above, we have instructions to lift out coercion movement opposite a applicants, including disregard of probity but any notice to we or to a applicants,” wrote a lawyers.

The minute was sent by fax final Friday afternoon and was sent by palm today.

Last Tuesday, a Federal Court unanimously rejected Jawi and 3 others’ focus for leave to interest opposite a prior probity statute favoring Kassim. This means a Court of Appeal’s unanimous 2015 preference in his foster still stands.

Kassim had filed his authorised plea opposite apportion in assign of Islamic affairs Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, Jawi’s afterwards arch Sharie prosecutor Ibrahim Deris, Jawi and a supervision of Malaysia over a detain and assign of him in a Shariah courts.

Kassim’s plea had argued that a Islamic management had acted with illegality, irrationality, procedural impropriety, unconstitutionality, ultra vires or behaving over powers, abuse of discretionary energy and irrational practice of power.

In 2014, Kassim was charged during a Shariah High Court in Putrajaya with scornful Islam and defying eremite authorities underneath dual apart charges underneath Section 7(b) and Section 9 of a Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997, that both lift a chastisement of a limit RM3,000 excellent or limit two-year jail, or both.

On Dec 21, 2015, a three-man row during a Court of Appeal unanimously found Jawi’s actions on Kassim — including a cross-border detain regulating a poor warrant, a apprehension surpassing 24 hours but entrance to lawyers and his assign ― to be illegal.

In a Court of Appeal sequence antiquated Dec 21, 2015 sighted by Malay Mail Online, a appellate probity had among other things quashed a arch Sharie prosecutor’s preference to both press charges and continue assign opposite Kassim, systematic a RM20,000 in authorised costs and also systematic comment of indemnification to be paid to Kassim for causing him mishap and spiteful his reputation.

The Court of Appeal sequence also carried an publicity of a penal notice, that warned that disaster to approve with a sequence could outcome in a “process of execution” — or disregard of probity record — opposite Jamil Khir as a apportion and Mohammad Adib Husain as a arch Sharie prosecutor for a Federal Territories to enforce them to obey.

Kassim’s three-year-old distress is not nonetheless over, as his box is scheduled to come adult for discuss on August 7 during a Putrajaya Shariah Court — that had final Feb pronounced it would defer a statute on either to dump his charges until a Federal Court’s decision.

Kassim’s counsel Rosli had final year urged Jawi to approve with a Court of Appeal’s sequence to equivocate being cited for disregard and as a Shariah prosecutors had not practical for a stay order.

Today, Rosli pronounced he has his client’s instructions to trigger disregard of probity record if Jawi still chooses to omit a Court of Appeal’s sequence notwithstanding unwell a interest bid during a Federal Court.

“I’m seeking them to make progressing liberate and not check — probity behind is probity denied. An trusting male contingency not have an wrong assign unresolved over his head. That is hardship and injustice,” he told Malay Mail Online today.

Last February, Kassim had spoken of a problems he faced as an 82-year-old afterwards in creation a unchanging trips from Kedah to a courts here, while his counsel Rosli Dahlan had also afterwards pronounced a bail imposed meant that both Kassim and his bailors have to come for each singular Shariah probity proceedings.

