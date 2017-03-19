Loading...
AG: Negotiations ongoing to secure recover of Malaysians in N. Korea

Apandi pronounced talks to move home a 9 Malaysians were underway though declined to elaborate. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaApandi pronounced talks to move home a 9 Malaysians were underway though declined to elaborate. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will confirm on a proceed to be adopted in securing a recover of a 9 Malaysians stranded in North Korea, pronounced Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali. 

He pronounced talks to move home a 9 Malaysians were underway though declined to elaborate. 

“We don’t wish anything to imperil a ongoing negotiations … this is a really supportive issue. The certain thing is that negotiations are still ongoing.

“However, we don’t know a sum of a negotiations,” he pronounced to reporters when met on a sidelines of a Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Judicial Colloquium on a Sharing of Good Practices Regarding International Human Rights Law here today. 

North Korea has barred a 9 Malaysians in Pyongyang from withdrawal a nation in plea to Malaysia’s dogmatic North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol as persona non grata over remarks he had done on a murder of North Korean Kim Jong-nam in Malaysia on Feb 13. — Bernama

