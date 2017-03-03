Ri Jong-chol (third from right) was hold in military apprehension for roughly dual weeks following a assassination of Kim Jong-nam during Kuala Lumpur on Feb 13. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 2 — A North Korean male in control in a examine into a murder of a associate countryman will be expelled and deported as shortly as possible.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali told Bernama today, this is given there is deficient justification to assign 47-year-old Ri Jong-chol.

Jong-chol has been remanded given Feb 18 in tie with a murder of Kim Chol, widely reported to be Kim Jong-nam, a disloyal half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

The remand sequence for Jong-chol in a box that has garnered general attention, will end tomorrow.

It was reported that Jong-nam was during KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13 to house a moody to Macau when dual women unexpected wiped his face with poisonous glass that was after identified as a VX haughtiness agent.

Jong-nam reportedly sought assistance during a patron use opposite during a airfield and was rushed to Putrajaya Hospital though died on a way.

He had come to Malaysia on Feb 6.

Yesterday, dual unfamiliar women were charged in Sepang Magistrate’s Court with a murder of Kim Chol.

Siti Aisyah, 25, an Indonesian citizen, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, a Vietnamese citizen, were charged with 4 other people still during vast with a murder of Kim Chol, 45, during klia2 depart gymnasium during about 9am on Feb 13.

The women were charged underneath Section 302 of a Penal Code that provides for a imperative genocide judgment on conviction. — Bernama

Comments

comments