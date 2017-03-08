Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

AG says MP giveaway to try summoning him before Parliament

By   /  March 8, 2017  /  Comments Off on AG says MP giveaway to try summoning him before Parliament

    Print       Email

Khalid reportedly filed in a suit to serve Apandi to Parliament to explain a latter's preference to tighten a books on dual high-profile cases final year. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKhalid reportedly filed in a suit to serve Apandi to Parliament to explain a latter’s preference to tighten a books on dual high-profile cases final year. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — Tan Sri Apandi Ali pronounced Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad was entitled to his try to make a Attorney-General explain his decisions not to prosecute dual cases before Parliament.

Apandi explained that there was zero in a law to stop a Amanah lawmaker from move with a bid, though seemed to advise that a try would be in vain.

“Khalid is entitled to do anything. This is a giveaway country, though either he will be successful or differently is another matter,” Apandi was quoted observant yesterday by internal daily The Star.

Khalid reportedly filed in a suit to serve Apandi to Parliament to explain a latter’s preference to tighten a books on dual high-profile cases final year.

Last January 26, Apandi pronounced that he found that a primary apportion did not dedicate any rapist corruption in propinquity to a dual cases of former 1MDB auxiliary SRC International and a RM2.6 billion sum.

Apandi had afterwards pronounced a RM2.6 billion was a concession from a Saudi stately family and that Datuk Seri Najib Razak was not wakeful that income had been eliminated from SRC International into his personal accounts.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 12 hours ago on March 8, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 8, 2017 @ 3:24 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Malaysians see govt ‘doing badly’ in quarrel opposite corruption, investigate shows

Read More →