Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi being briefed by officers on avocation during his revisit to a Australian Border Force College in Sydney, May 9, 2017. — Bernama picSYDNEY, May 9 — Security control during Malaysia’s borders is to be softened by a streamlining of a customary handling procedures of a applicable agencies to residence cross-border crimes, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced here today.

He pronounced a formation of a services of a 4 limit confidence control agencies, namely a sea police, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), navy and Malaysia Border Security Agency (AKSEM), was critical for some-more effective movement opposite cross-border crimes.

Elaborating on a services of a agencies, he pronounced a MMEA lonesome a coastal areas, a sea military took caring of a rivers and adult to 5 nautical miles offshore, a navy lonesome a domestic and general waters and AKSEM, a land borders.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also a Home Minister, pronounced he would take several measures for some-more effective coordination of a services of these agencies in curbing bootlegging of drugs and firearms, tellurian trafficking and such.

He spoke to Malaysian reporters after a revisit to a Australian Border Force College here. The Deputy Prime Minister is on a three-day revisit to Australia from Sunday.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced Malaysia due to send officers from these agencies to investigate a Australian procedure on limit confidence control.

“The Australian Border Force College is not a usually training centre of a kind in Australia. There are many other training centres in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Darwin. We will name a many suitable centres to send a officers (from these agencies),” he said.

Ahmad Zahid arrived in Sydney this morning after dual days in Canberra.

His operative revisit is directed during strengthening shared family as good as pity practice and information on security, and combating terrorism and cross-border crimes.

This afternoon, he paid a pleasantness call on a Governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, during Government House here.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to lapse to Kuala Lumpur Tuesday night after attending a cooking with Malaysian students in Sydney. — Bernama

