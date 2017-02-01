Zainal pronounced Nadma is entirely prepared to opposite a inundate woes nationwide. — Bernama pic PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is marshalling its resources to yield support to state governments and sovereign agencies in doing a inundate crisis.

“Kelantan and Terengganu are experiencing a second and third waves, followed by flooding in Johor, Perak and Selangor. The response from a sovereign agencies and state governments so distant is satisfactory,” he said.

Currently in Sarawak, for a five-day goal to rivet a state supervision and sovereign agencies in inundate mitigation, Zainal pronounced one of a many stairs taken by a group was to send out a officers to coordinate service work and evacuation.

“As per Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Shahidan Kassim’s instructions, we are personification an auxiliary purpose in ensuring a welfare, food and needs of a victims are met.”

The group is enhancing logistical support, including bringing in apparatus from depots to depletion centres with deficient supplies.

Zainal pronounced they would cruise collaborating with sovereign agencies once a stormy deteriorate is over, by seminars and workshops, to hoop destiny disasters.

“In Sarawak’s case, since of a land size, we are looking during probable atmosphere and H2O logistical support in a future, utilising helicopters, planes and boats. This will also be germane to other states if a need arises.”

