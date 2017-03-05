Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Agong opens Sungai Rambai Shariah Court in Malacca

By   /  March 5, 2017  /  Comments Off on Agong opens Sungai Rambai Shariah Court in Malacca

    Print       Email

JASIN, Mar 4 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V strictly non-stop a Sungai Rambai Shariah Court, here today.

He was perceived by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob, Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Barum and 3,000 residents during 11.30am.

At a event, Sultan Muhammad V witnessed a indication of a Kota Al-Hasanah Complex that encompassed a court, Al-Hasanah Mosque, Al-Quran Academy, Malacca Tithe Centre Branch Office and a Malacca Islamic Religious Council.

He afterwards sealed a opening board before visiting a hearing area of a court.

The RM2.9 million Sungai Rambai Shariah Court, built underneath a immature record concept, was finished early this year and started operations today.

Sultan Muhammad V afterwards mingled and dined with those benefaction before leaving.

The rite was a final eventuality in his three-day revisit programme to a state after he was allocated a 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Dec 13. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 8 hours ago on March 5, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 5, 2017 @ 3:27 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Ex-CJ: Making Rukunegara a Constitution preliminary affects position of Malays, Islam

Read More →