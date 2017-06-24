Loading...
Agriculture Ministry: No unfamiliar cosmetic elements in rice

The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry has found no unfamiliar cosmetic piece in a Super Special Rambutan code Five Per cent Local rice formed on a rough outcome of a exam carried out. AFP pic The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry has found no unfamiliar cosmetic piece in a Super Special Rambutan code Five Per cent Local rice formed on a rough outcome of a exam carried out. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 18 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry has found no unfamiliar cosmetic piece in a Super Special Rambutan code Five Per cent Local rice formed on a rough outcome of a exam carried out.

The method pronounced a hearing and review was carried out on a brand’s rice indent in Mergong, Alor Setar following viral video that claimed a rice as carrying cosmetic content.

“Several array of tests were carried out on a rice such as a resistance, iodine exam to establish a starch calm and a blazing and cooking test,” it pronounced in a matter today.

However, it said, a representation of a rice had been sent to a Chemistry Department for serve analysis.

The matter pronounced a investigation also found that there was no machine found in a premises to furnish a cosmetic rice. — Bernama

  Published: 15 hours ago on June 24, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 24, 2017 @ 11:27 pm
  Filed Under: English News

