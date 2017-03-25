Datuk Seri Ahmad Said voiced thankfulness for a clever support perceived from a representatives who still wanted him to lead a Umno Kemaman division. — Photo by Yusof Mat IsaKEMAMAN, Mar 19 — After 3 years of delegating to Kemaman Umno emissary arch (Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek) a charge of officiating Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri branches cluster meetings, former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said finally attended a opening of a assembly final night.

Ahmad, who is also Kijal assemblyman, when met by reporters voiced thankfulness for a clever support perceived from a representatives who still wanted him to lead a Umno Kemaman division.

He combined that he would continue to work tough to safeguard feat for Umno in a state generally in a Kemaman parliamentary subdivision in a entrance ubiquitous choosing (GE).

“Earlier in my speech, we asked a Umno Kemaman members if they still wanted me in Umno or a opposition, it was apparent they still indispensable me to lead a Umno division.

“Such was a trust and voice of a representatives to safeguard Umno will not be degraded again in a entrance election,” he said.

When asked about Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi praising him for stability to support Umno Terengganu now being chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, notwithstanding an progressing misunderstanding, he said: “My element is simple, if people are kind and good towards me we will provide them even better,” he said.

Commenting on a list of GE14 candidates, Ahmad pronounced he wanted a Umno Kemaman to make a preference themselves to safeguard feat for a party.

“We will plead over it first, when we are prepared with a list we will contention it to a Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) myself,” he said. — Bernama

