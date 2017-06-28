Ahmad Zahid attends Melaka Speaker’s Hari Raya open house

(From left) Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz with Orang Asli children during a Seri Perdana Hari Raya open residence Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayMELAKA, Jun 26 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi currently attended a Melaka State Assembly orator Datuk Othman Muhamad’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open residence during Taman Ayer Molek, here today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also a Home Minister arrived during 3.30pm and spent about an hour with about 7,000 people who attended a open residence that had a widespread of nasi lemak, roti canai, rendang and mee goreng.

Also benefaction was a Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob, Melaka arch apportion Datuk Seri Idris Haron, Bukit Katil Umno Division arch Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam and Melaka state executive councillors.

Othman pronounced a participation of a emissary primary apportion supposing a vital boost for Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders in a state to ready for a 14th General Election.

He combined that togetherness among a several races was critical for BN to keep a seats won in Melaka, including a Bukit Katil Parliamentary seat.

“Unity is critical since a support of only one competition can't guarantee a win for BN. We need a support of all races to safeguard victory,” he said. — Bernama

