― File picBAGAN DATUK, May 25 ― The government's preparation for all bulletin is not a domestic agenda, though an beginning implemented for a consequence of all adults regardless of their domestic faith or race, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He pronounced a assistance and allocation supposing by a supervision in a margin of preparation were not for shopping votes, though as a token of appreciation for teachers’ deeds and contributions.

“I never politicise preparation agenda. Everything we do, we do it unequivocally given preparation is tighten to my heart.

“Ever given we became Umno Youth arch (for Bagan Datuk) in 1982, several contributions have been postulated to students who excelled in their hearing and this tradition continues until today.

“Those contributions are directed during celebrating a students’ success, not to win their votes. They are not even competent to opinion yet,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, pronounced this during a Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak-level Teacher’s Day 2017 jubilee attended by some-more than 500 teachers during Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datuk here today.

At a event, former clergyman Chan Chai Hok and former principal Ardani Mohd Yunus were named a recipients of a “Tokoh Guru” Award for their superb opening in training and leadership, respectively.

The emissary primary apportion pronounced preparation should be placed during a top ‘maqam’ or position and that teachers should be reputable during all levels of society.

“Hence, Teacher’s Day is not only a sentimental eventuality that is distinguished once a year, though should be distinguished each day in appreciation of a teachers and their contributions to a society,” he added. ― Bernama

