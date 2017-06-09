Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attended a violation of quick during Masjid An-Nur, Batu 8, Ulu Kinta Jun 5, 2017. ― Bernama picIPOH, Jun 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi systematic a military to anathema a Jerusalem Jubilee entertainment scheduled to be hold in Melaka from Jun 15 to 18.

Ahmad Zahid who is also a Home Minister forked out that a convene will usually harm a Muslims if it was authorised to be held.

“When a sentiments of Muslims are influenced and their feelings annoyed ..I as Home Minister sequence a military to anathema a meeting. This is a summary that is shrill and clear.

“Whoever is organising a Jerusalem Jubilee, your assent has been cancelled underneath my central directive,” he pronounced in his debate during a Perak state turn ‘Instilling of Moral Values during a Month of Ramadan’ programme, here, today.

At a event, a emissary primary apportion partook in a Iftar dish of Ramadan together with those attending a Maghrib prayers during Masjid Annur Batu 8, Ulu Kinta.

He also presented donations to 100 orphans. — Bernama

Comments

comments