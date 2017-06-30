Tan Sri Joseph Kurup wishes Hari Raya to Muslims and hoped it is used as a height to strengthen togetherness and raise loyalty in a country. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 24 — Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup wishes Hari Raya to Muslims and hoped a celebration is used as a height to strengthen togetherness and raise loyalty in a country’s plural country.

“Despite being tired, on ‘diet’ and carrying to work, we still celebrate Aidilfitri,” he pronounced in his Facebook account standing here yesterday.

Meanwhile Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, in a statement, currently said Aidilfitri should be welcomed with a suggestion of oneness formed on society and a togetherness of faith and mankind.

“The togetherness of a people contingency be cemented formed on a pristine values of amiability and with the spirit of mutual respect,” he added. — Bernama

