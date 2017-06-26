About 451,000 LDP and SPRINT Expressway users and 220,000 Class 1 vehicles regulating a KESAS Expressway are approaching to advantage from a discount. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 20 ― Users of a Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) and SPRINT Expressway will suffer a bonus of 60 sen and 20 sen, respectively, on a fee rate on Sunday in and with Aidilfitri, pronounced Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd (LITRAK) CEO Sazally Saidi.

He pronounced vehicles of all classes would advantage from a bonus to be given between 12 am and 11.59pm on Sunday.

LITRAK would also give a 10 per cent bonus on a fee rate for Class 1 vehicles on a Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) on Sunday, he pronounced to reporters here today.

Sazally pronounced about 451,000 LDP and SPRINT Expressway users and 220,000 Class 1 vehicles regulating a KESAS Expressway are approaching to advantage from a discount, that LITRAK had given annually given 2010.

“Between 2010 and 2016, roughly RM10 million in fee funding was given to LDP, SPRINT and KESAS expressway users during each gratifying duration in Malaysia,” he said.

Sazally also pronounced that in and with Aidilfitri, LITRAK, in partnership with Proton, a Road Safety Department, Hong Leong Yamaha and Malaysia Motorcycle and Scooter Dealers Association (MMSDA), was carrying out a ‘Balik Kampung’ Road Safety Campaign for 3 days adult to Thursday.

”LDP users can get a Proton automobile investigation on Wednesday from 10am to 4pm, and a motorcycle investigation by MMSDA and Hong Leong Yamaha from 10.30am to 1pm during a motorcycle line of a LDP Petaling Jaya rest area (southbound/Sunway-Puchong),” he said. ― Bernama

