PUTRAJAYA, Jun 5 — Deputy Director-General (Policy) of a Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in a Prime Minister's Department Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid has been allocated a new Director-General of EPU effective Jun 7.

Announcing this today, Chief Secretary to a Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa pronounced a appointment of Nik Azman, 58, who performed his Bachelor’s Degree (Honours) in Applied Economics from Universiti Malaya and Masters in Economics from University of Nebraska, United States, would be effective Jun 7.

“I trust with his knowledge, knowledge and credibility, Nik Azman can perform his responsibilities effectively and continue EPU’s goal in handling a inhabitant socio-economic growth strategically,” he said.

Nik Azman has been with a polite use for some-more than 34 years given fasten a Administrative and Diplomatic Service on Jan 3, 1983.

He is gifted in a margin of mercantile research and financial government and had served in several capacities including as Senior Assistant Director, Budget Management Division in a Finance Ministry, and as Director of a Regional Economic Section, EPU.

Ali also conveyed a government’s appreciation and interjection to Datuk Seri Dr Rahamat Bivi Yusoff for her contributions and use during her reign as EPU Director-General for some-more than 5 years. — Bernama

