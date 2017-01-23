The initial upheaval struck during 7.13pm during 3.9 on a Richter scale and a second occurred with a strength of 5.6 of a Richter scale. — AFP picJAKARTA, Jan 16 — All Malaysian students in Medan are reportedly protected after an trembler measuring 5.6 on a Richter scale strike northern Sumatra during 7.20pm internal time (8.20pm Malaysian time) today.

Malaysian Consul General in Medan Amizal Fadzli Rajali when contacted by Bernama pronounced clever tremors, that lasted usually for a few seconds, were felt by many in a province.

“The authorities reliable that there were no unfavourable incidents and no buildings were damaged, while a students when contacted pronounced they are safe,” he said.

There are 1,100 Malaysian students posterior their studies during several universities in North Sumatra.

Online media reported that members of a open who were during selling malls and high-rise hotels in Medan went panic when tremors felt and ran helter skelter withdrawal a buildings.

According to a news from a Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BKMG), a upheaval struck twice during a abyss of 10 kilometres underneath a sea nearby Deliserdang in North Sumatra.

The initial upheaval struck during 7.13pm during 3.9 on a Richter scale and a second occurred with a strength of 5.6 of a Richter scale.

The upheaval was felt in several areas including Medan, Deliserdang, Binjai and Karo and several areas in Peninsular Malaysia including Penang and Perak. — Bernama

