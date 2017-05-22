KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The Ministry of Higher Education currently systematic a evident delay of all outside activities of institutions of aloft training in a nation in a arise of a deaths of dual students strike by a descending tree.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Mary Yap Kain Ching pronounced a magnitude was taken following a deaths of dual students of a Puncak Alam campus of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) during a training army during a Lata Charok rapids in Janda Baik, Bentong, Pahang, 3 days ago.

Six other students were harmed in a accident.

Yap pronounced a method took a critical perspective of a collision and would control an inner exploration as good as weigh a customary handling procession for outside activities.

“An review will be done. we will not criticism on a SOP until we have a news on a probe. we can't criticism on how prolonged it will take. You have to give us some time. we was really ravaged when we got a news,” she pronounced to reporters after visiting harmed tyro Muhammad Haziq Radzuan during a Kuala Lumpur Hospital here.

Yap pronounced a method had also educated UiTM to take evident stairs to warn and support a influenced students.

“UiTM will also have discussions with a applicable authorities such as a Department of Forestry and a Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on a incident,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Paul Vijayandran of a Department of Neurosurgery during HKL pronounced Muhammad Haziq had undergone reconstruction good and did not face any post-surgery complications.

“He has regained alertness and we will concede him to leave for home in a day or two,” he said. — Bernama

Comments

comments