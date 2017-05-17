The remand record opposite a think was conducted in a Batu Gajah District Police domicile (pic). — Screenshot from GoogleBATU GAJAH, May 10 — The magistrate’s justice here authorised a lady to be placed underneath remand for 4 days for creation a feign news alleging that she was kidnapped on May 3.

Magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadarudin authorised a woman, in her 40s, to be remanded until May 13 to promote investigations underneath Section 365 of a Penal Code for abduction and Section 182 for creation a feign statement.

Recently a internal journal news went viral on amicable media regarding to a lady who concocted a story that she was kidnapped while delivering products to business in Taiping on May 3.

The think was arrested while operative during a hothouse in Shah Alam during about 10am yesterday.

The remand record opposite a suspect, who is a mother of a policeman in Hilir Perak nearby here, was conducted in a Batu Gajah District Police domicile here today.

Earlier a woman, dressed in a purple lock-up gear, arrived during about 9.30am accompanied by dual policewomen before withdrawal 5 mins later.

Meanwhile Perak Tengah Police District arch Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah pronounced a military were looking for a male named ‘Wan,’ an familiarity of a lady who allegedly designed a feign abduction with her.

“Further review is still ongoing and initial review suggested a woman’s father is not concerned in a abduction plan,” he pronounced in a statement. —Bernama

