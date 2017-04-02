Amanah secretary ubiquitous Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir (right) says a Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat’s family should instead be applauding a event. — Picture by Yiswaree PalansamyKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 26 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) pronounced it saw no mistreat in organising an eventuality regulating Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat’s name notwithstanding objections from a late PAS devout leader’s family.

The PAS crush party’s secretary ubiquitous Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir pronounced instead of camp military reports opposite a organisers, a family should be applauding them as they were celebrating his teachings.

“Everybody has a right; this is a giveaway country. We wish to give due honour to him as a Muslim icon.

“They can criticism though they contingency know that his thoughts and achievements [have] been iconised by all, it does not usually go to a family. Why are they so frightened about it?” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

Amanah will reason a convention called “Tuan Guru Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat’s Ideas” subsequent month to plead Nik Aziz’s potency in ruling Kelantan as mentri besar for some-more than dual decades as a PAS personality who was reputable by both crony and foe.

Nik Aziz’s family claimed that a eventuality was an insult to him and have lodged several military reports opposite a organisers.

Mohd Anuar pronounced a eventuality was in no approach an insult to Nik Aziz, who was a PAS member compartment his demise, and instead was for his thoughts and a approach he ran a Kelantan government.

Mohd Anuar combined that a organisers were formulation on going forward with a eventuality on Apr 9 and saw no mistreat notwithstanding several military reports lodged opposite it.

“This is not a domestic rally, this is only a seminar. We don’t need to be afraid. They (the family) should conclude this if they adore their father,” he said.

Mohd Anuar combined that a late Nik Aziz was desired by all Malaysians and his multi-racial ideologies were good received.

“We wish that a open is given a eventuality to plead and disintegrate a teachings of this special impression who was pro-multiculturalism in this country.

“We wish to give him a due honour and have a convention to elaborate his thoughts and a approach he ran Kelantan,” he said, referring to Nik Aziz’s reign as Kelantan mentri besar for over dual decades.

Amanah’s Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah, meanwhile, stressed that a family’s possessive poise over Nik Aziz went opposite a inclusivity of Islam and a leaders.

“Where is a inclusivity of Islam as a sacrament that promotes discussions among academics, schooled scholars and eremite clerics?

“Let a open make their possess conclusions after listening to a essence of a seminar,” he pronounced in a matter today.

The keynote residence for a eventuality scheduled during a Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall will be given by Datuk Husam Musa, a former Kelantan executive councillor who was one of Nik Aziz’s protegés, and had left PAS for Amanah in Aug final year.

Nik Aziz died in Feb 2015 during his home in Pulau Melaka, weeks after he was readmitted to a sanatorium due to his bum health. He was 84.

One of his sons, Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz, reportedly assimilated Amanah in Jan final year.

