Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang (pic) to be transposed by Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Tan Sri Ambrin Buang will be transposed by Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad as Auditor-General on Feb 23, Chief Secretary to a Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa announced today.

Ali pronounced that Ambrin’s reign was finale on Feb 22, and Madinah’s appointment will be for dual years commencement Thursday.

“The supervision annals a top thankfulness and interjection to Tan Sri Ambrin Buang for his use given his appointment as Auditor-General on Feb 23, 2006, generally his efforts in transforming and restructuring a government’s auditing complement and reinforcing a financial government systems,” he pronounced in a statement.

Ali pronounced a appointment was done by a Yang di-Pertuan Agong on a recommendation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Madinah late as arch secretary of a Education Ministry final year. He had also hold a same post during a Science, Innovation and Technology Ministry before that.

Ambrin was named as a A-G in 2006, and was also a former arch secretary during a Education Ministry.

He was obliged for revamping a once-annual stating of his agency’s audits of ministries, sovereign agencies, government-linked companies and state governments to thrice yearly.

As Auditor-General, Ambrin oversaw some of a country’s largest controversies such as a National Feedlot Centre (NFC) liaison involving Wanita Umno arch Datuk Seri Shahrizat Jalil and her husband.

Ambrin was also in assign of a sovereign review of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) that was systematic by Najib.

The review news stays personal underneath a Official Secrets Act and PKR MP Rafizi Ramli is now on hearing for allegedly releasing excerpts of a report.

