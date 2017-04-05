Amendments to Domestic Violence Act to be tabled tomorrow

Rohani pronounced domestic assault not usually concerned mother battering, as victims of aroused acts could also be husbands, parents-in-law and other in-laws. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 2 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will list a amendments to a Domestic Violence Act 1994 (Amendment 2012) for a initial reading in a Dewan Rakyat, tomorrow.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim pronounced a amendments were directed during giving altogether probity to family members experiencing assault not usually physically, though also emotionally and psychosocially.

“The examples embody burglary of grant label and issues involving skill and attestation of divorce by WhatsApp,” she told reporters after opening a ‘Bridge To A Better Life’ Emotional Wellbeing programme, here, today.

Earlier during a programme, Rohani visited a Women’s Corner during a Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC) automobile park area, with sales and use booths run by women entrepreneurs and introduced during a venue given early March.

Operating each Sunday, a services offering embody reflexology. — Bernama

