PAS’ Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pic) and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were announced winners of a tip dual posts in a celebration for a 2017-2019 term. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSEREMBAN, Apr 15 ― The prevalence of Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as boss and emissary boss gives a transparent vigilance of a continual plain support of a grassroots towards a care of a ulama (religious faction), according to any researcher .

Abdul Hadi, who is also Marang Member of Parliament, and Tuan Ibrahim were announced winners of a tip dual posts in a celebration for a 2017-2019 tenure by celebration secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan on Tuesday, after there where no challengers when nominations sealed a same day.

The proclamation done Abdul Hadi a usually PAS personality to browbeat a presidency for a past 15 years compared to a prior presidents, namely, Dr Burhanuddin Mohd Noor (third president), Tan Sri Mohd Asri Muda (fourth president) and Datuk Fadzil Mohd Noor (sixth president) who usually hold a post for 13 years.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim combined his possess personal record in maintaining a emissary president’s post for a second tenure compared to Nasharudin Mat Isa and Mohamad Sabu, who served one tenure each.

A domestic researcher was of a opinion that a Abdul Hadi and Tuan Ibrahim partnership was a best in PAS due to a deficiency of other leaders who could shoulder a duties of a dual tip posts, to date.

Associate highbrow Mohd Izani Mohd Zain from Universiti Putra Malaysia’s (UPM) Human Ecology Faculty, nevertheless, pronounced maintaining Abdul Hadi and Tuan Ibrahim was believed to be directed during avoiding discord that could impact PAS’ efforts in a subsequent ubiquitous election.

The grassroot believes a dual leaders are able of boosting PAS serve that is now alone but a domestic pact. So, their selections are directed during strengthening and avoiding inner break-ups when a celebration is creation preparations for a 14th General Election.

They (grassroot) don’t wish to take a risk of changing a leadership, what some-more after several of their leaders left to form a new party. This time they still prioritise a care of a ulama, he told Bernama here today.

The National Professors’ Council (MPN) associate associate also did not order out a delight of Abdul Hadi was associated to a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) 2016 (Act 355) Bill that was tabled in council recently.

It could be since a grassroot is of a opinion that by maintaining Abdul Hadi, RUU355 will continue to be followed and uttered out, he added.

RUU355 seeks to levy harsher punishments for Shariah offences. ― Bernama

