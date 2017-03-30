Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic) offers RM10,000 for justification of Lim Kit Siang being anti-Islam and a racist. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 23 — Umno information arch Tan Sri Annuar Musa currently put adult a RM10,000 annuity for justification to support his explain that DAP parliamentary personality Lim Kit Siang was extremist and anti-Islam.

Entrants to this foe should use a pretension “Lim Kit Siang is pronounced to be racist, anti-Islamic, and a tyrant for 51 years. Is this true?” on amicable media services and blogs, he said.

Annuar pronounced submissions could afterwards be sent to his bureau during a Putra World Trade Centre.

“This foe is open until a finish of May; we will give a really special esteem since it can assistance me get some-more facts,” he said.

