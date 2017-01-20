Annuar (centre) denied allegations that Mara had used their supports to unite Kelantan. — Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, Jan 16 — Former Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) boss Tan Sri Annuar Musa will not take authorised movement opposite Johor climax king Tunku Ismail Ibrahim even if there is another turn of accusations leveled during him.

Annuar says he will stay cold during a latest turn of accusations in a Facebook posting on a Johor Southern Tigers page uploaded on Jan 12.

It contends that an unnamed “Tan Sri” forced Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and their entities to unite The Red Warriors (TRW).

Though disappearing to directly name a person, Tunku Ismail pronounced a particular is a authority of Mara, a post currently assigned by Annuar.

Annuar denied allegations that Mara had used their supports to unite Kelantan.

He also denied that private university UniKL had channelled supports meant for scholarships to a team.

He countered that UniKL did not even unite students.

He explained a UniKL income had zero to do with a preparation account though was from promotion money.

“If we wish to record a insult suit, unequivocally there will be a lot of people we can summon.

“But is this what football is all about? No, we don’t wish to disagree in justice only since of this matter,” he pronounced during a press discussion yesterday.

When asked either he will take authorised movement if Tunku Ismail continued to play accusations as this is not an evidence though critical accusations alleging financial misconduct, Annuar was defensive.

“I can take a insult fit though again we don’t wish too. God knows we didn’t dedicate a allegations,” he said.

“I will never ever take authorised action. Yes, it affects my repute though let me humour for a consequence of a team.”

He afterwards suggested he indeed wants to “run” from a sport.

“To be honest, we wish to run divided from football infrequently as there is too most loathing and accusations opposite me.

“But we cried while reading a fans’ postings on Facebook — they unequivocally adore a group so much.

“So here we am, assisting a group with all my strength and what we can,” he said.

With critical allegations swirling about him, Annuar still maintains that Tunku Ismail is a best authority to be FA of Malaysia (FAM) president.

“TMJ (Tunku Ismail) is a right authority to conduct FAM,” he said.

“In fact, we was a one who campaigned for him for a post 3 years ago though unfortunately he lost.

“Now, a boss (Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah) has stepped down and there is no one who has a aplomb and aplomb to take a responsibility,” he said.

He pronounced a presidents of a other 19 FAM affiliates should offer themselves for a post.

“So detached from TMJ, a second choice would be any of a presidents from a states needs to offer himself. They have to. All this while they have been condemning FAM and now greatfully take charge.

“If nothing of them has a aplomb to do so, I’m peaceful and prepared to assume a task.”

